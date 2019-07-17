0 Do you know this woman? Police need help identifying who she is

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators say they are desperate to learn the identity of a woman whose body was found in the Chattahoochee River.

They are hoping a new sketch will help produce leads in the case.

Channel 2’s Matt Johnson went to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s headquarters in DeKalb County where the agency’s sketch artist gave him the drawing of the woman in hopes it will get them one step closer toward figuring out who she is.

A boater found the woman's body Wednesday along the Chattahoochee River, south of Interstate 20 in Fulton County.

Detectives believe she is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs about 110 pounds and is between 22 and 35 years old.

“Tell us who she is so that she can get the proper burial with her family,” said Detective Jamie Gore with the Fulton County Police Department.

Investigators said the woman was wearing distinct earrings and police believe she may have been near the river for the Fourth of July.

“I have her clothing, which was just a sports bra, a black sports bra. She had on two pair of underwear, one was white (and) black and one was a lighter cotton color, boy shorts style,” Gore said.

The medical examiner has not been able to make a determination for cause of death but there are no signs of obvious foul play.

Police told Johnson they have searched through missing people reports and fingerprint databases but have not had any luck.

Now, they hope this sketch by the GBI will be the final piece they need to solve the puzzle.

“There has to be someone who misses her or who knows who she is,” Gore said.

Anyone with information can all Fulton County police or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

