District attorney says she won’t stop fighting Trump’s request for $16M in legal fees returned

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Fulton County District Attorney is vowing to fight a judge’s order that could keep her office from fighting in court.

President Donald Trump and other defendants in the 2020 election interference case are looking to get more than $16 million in legal fees returned to them.

D.A. Fani Willis sat down with Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne and said that Judge Scott McAfee’s order denying her office’s request to intervene in the case denies her a voice to advocate for her constituents.

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McAfee’s order says that since Willis was disqualified from prosecuting the case, she has been disqualified from all aspects of the case.

"My office had already prepared an appeal, and quite frankly, we’ve already prepared the next legal step," Willis said.

She says taking that much money from her budget could gut the ability to fight crime for Fulton County citizens.

“I‘ll fight it all the way to the end. We’re talking about the citizens that I represent not having a district attorney’s office that can function at 100%. The citizens I represent deserve 100%," she said.

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Defense attorney Chris Anulewicz says Willis should have been focused on prosecuting violent criminals instead of going after the president.

“The district attorney’s office should have been focusing on prosecuting murderers, rapists and robbers,” Anulewicz said. “My client had to spend millions of dollars in order to defend himself to keep his freedom.”

McAfee is allowing the Fulton County Government to intervene in the case, but Willis says that is not good enough since she has no assurance that they will advocate for her constituents.

The judge says that the Prosecuting Attorney’s Council’s duty includes all related aspects of this case.

“Because of the disqualification, she can’t participate,” Anulewicz said.

Willis says the new state law the defendants are using is untested.

“The Senate only came up with this law to be punitive to me because how dare I prosecute their hero,” she said.

“It has nothing to do with politics. It has to do with an improper prosecution,” Anulewicz said.

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