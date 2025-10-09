COVID-19, flu vaccines available at Fulton County health clinics

ATLANTA — The Fulton County Board of Health is now offering the latest COVID-19 and flu vaccines for the 2025-2026 season at its clinics.

The FCBOH is administering the Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty COVID-19 vaccine, which is available to individuals aged 5 and older. The vaccine is particularly recommended for those aged 65 and older or those with underlying health conditions that increase the risk of severe illness from COVID-19.

High-risk conditions include cancer, diabetes, obesity, pregnancy, immunocompromised status and chronic heart, lung, or liver diseases.

A full list of risk factors is available on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

No prescription is needed to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, but FCBOH clinical staff will provide counseling on the vaccine’s risks and benefits based on age and health conditions.

Seasonal influenza vaccines are also available at FCBOH clinics. The flu is a contagious respiratory virus that spreads annually in the U.S., typically from October to May. Preventative measures such as social distancing, frequent handwashing, and covering coughs and sneezes are recommended alongside vaccination.

Both COVID-19 and influenza vaccines can be administered during the same visit at FCBOH locations, which include Downtown (10 Park Place), Adamsville, Neighborhood Union, College Park and North Fulton health centers. The Downtown location provides vaccines to adults only.

Most major insurance companies cover the cost of COVID-19 and other immunizations, and federal programs like Medicare and Medicaid cover the COVID-19 vaccine. Uninsured individuals are encouraged to contact their local FCBOH office for assistance.

The Fulton County Board of Health offers various services to protect residents from health threats, improve access to health services, and provide health information to help citizens live healthier lives.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group