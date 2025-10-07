COVID-19 vaccines available at Georgia health departments, DPH says

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Public Health has started administering COVID-19 vaccines across the state following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recent approval of new vaccination guidelines.

Vaccines are being distributed to health departments throughout Georgia, with more shipments expected by early next week. These include vaccines covered by federal programs such as the Vaccine for Children Program and the 317 adult vaccination program.

People should contact their local health department to confirm vaccine availability before visiting for a COVID-19 shot or other immunizations. Some pharmacy chains in the private sector will also offer the COVID-19 vaccine.

While no prescription is needed to receive the vaccine, health department nurses or other providers will provide counseling on the risks and benefits based on individual health conditions, in line with updated CDC guidance.

Most major insurance plans cover the cost of the COVID-19 vaccine, and it is also covered by federal programs like Medicare and Medicaid. Uninsured individuals can seek assistance from local health departments to receive the vaccine.

The CDC has more guidelines for the COVID-19 vaccine.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group