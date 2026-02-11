County leaders say they fear FBI raid could have effects on future elections

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — An alleged discrepancy in vote counts and missing ballots from the 2020 presidential election are what an affidavit says led to the FBI raid of the Fulton County Elections Hub.

Nearly two weeks ago, FBI agents seized more than 700 boxes of ballots and voter data.

The affidavit that led to the raid was unsealed on Tuesday after a federal judge ordered it to be unsealed over the weekend.

“It’s all based on conjecture, hypotheticals, recycled rumors, lies, untruths,” Fulton County Chairman Robb Pitts said during a news conference.

It focused on three things: potential scanning of duplicate ballots, failure to sign the receipts for 310,000 votes and questions about some unfolded absentee ballots.

Independent experts say these claims are founded on debunked theories or already investigated claims.

“I’ve never seen an affidavit filed by an FBI agent that looks at all like this affidavit,” Georgia State University Law Professor Clark Cunningham said.

Beyond the loss of sensitive information, Pitts says he’s worried that the raid is setting up a move for the future.

“[I] think it’s more about 2026 and 2028, and the desire to have election boards, state’s elections board take over the running of elections,” he said.

A 2021 election law allows the state election board to take over management from underperforming counties.

President Donald Trump has pushed for nationalized elections.

“I’m not a constitutional lawyer by any means, but I do know that states run elections, not Congress and not the White House,” Pitts said.

Experts say that regardless of the outcome, things like this raid could impact future elections.

“This back and forth again with nothing being found does cause people to question the integrity of elections, and if people don’t trust the integrity of elections, they may not vote,” political analyst Bill Crane said.

Fulton County is pursuing action in federal court to try and get the ballots and all the election information back.

