City of Alpharetta turning on the lights for Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The City of Alpharetta will host its Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 22, in downtown Alpharetta, marking the start of the holiday season with festive lights and music.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

City officials say this beloved tradition, which began in 1977 with just 100 people and a six-foot blue spruce, has grown to attract nearly 3,000 attendees each year.

“The Christmas Tree Lighting has brought the Alpharetta community together for years,” said Alpharetta Mayor Jim Gilvin. “It’s a perfect time to enjoy the simple traditions of the holiday season.”

TRENDING STORIES:

The evening will feature performances starting at 5:00 p.m., including Sugarplum Storytime, vignettes from The Nutcracker by Metropolitan Ballet Theatre, and various local choirs and ensembles.

Attendees can enjoy activities such as roasting marshmallows by the fire pits, taking photos with Santa, sipping holiday beverages, and participating in a Gingerbread Scavenger Hunt under the falling snow.

The event also marks the beginning of Alpharetta’s Holiday Food Drive, in partnership with North Fulton Community Charities, running from November 22 to December 14.

The Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony is a cherished event that strengthens community bonds and creates lasting holiday memories for families in Alpharetta.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group