Power restored after car hits power pole in East Point

EAST POINT, Ga. — Officials said crews worked around the clock to restore power after a car crashed into a power pole Sunday morning.

Just before 3 a.m., the city of East Point reported that a car had hit power lines, causing a major outage.

The affected areas were Lakemount Substation E0542 Ale Cir, Scenic Dr, Janice Dr, Lakeview Pl, Oaktree Dr, Redwine Rd, Spanish Trail, Crest Ridge Dr, Carriage House Ct, Laurel Ridge Dr, Seven Oaks Ln, Desert Dr and surrounding areas.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your patience as we work to restore power as quickly as possible,” city officials said.

Just before 8:30 a.m., the city stated that crews have set the pole and are currently working to transfer the lines.

Around noon, city officials said power had been restored.

Authorities have not said what led up to the crash.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out for more information.

