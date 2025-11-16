Suspects in Atlanta robbery are twins, victim says

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are asking the public’s help in identifying one of two suspects in connection with a robbery.

The suspect is accused of robbing someone in a parking lot at 906 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd. SW.

It happened on Nov. 4 just after 5 p.m.

According to APD, two male suspects physically assaulted the victim and stole the victim’s cell phone and wallet.

The victim told officers there were two suspects and they are twins.

Anyone with information on the suspect seen in the photos can send a tip to Crime Stoppers.

You do not have to give your name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $5,000.

Tips can be submitted anonymously in the following ways:

Call the CSGA tip line at 404-577-8477

Visit www.stopcrimeatl.org

Use the P3 app

Text CSGA to 738477

