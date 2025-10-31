Cancer rehabilitation center in Roswell working to help more patients facing economic hardship

ROSWELL, Ga. — Turning Point Breast Cancer Rehab in Roswell is dedicated to supporting breast cancer patients from diagnosis through survivorship, but faces challenges due to funding and economic uncertainties.

Turning Point has been a crucial resource for breast cancer patients for over 20 years, offering specialized rehabilitation services.

Despite its long-standing presence, the organization is striving to increase awareness and support amid financial difficulties.

“We don’t want to be the best kept secret anymore. We can’t be,” Liz Loreti, Executive Director of Turning Point, told Channel 2’s Wendy Corona. “Our patients are too important to us.”

“We know that a diagnosis is not just physical, it goes well beyond that and we are here to be there for you at any point along that journey,” Janae Finley, Assistant Clinical Director and Physical Therapist at Turning Point, said.

Michel Lee, a breast cancer survivor, has been benefiting from Turning Point’s services since her diagnosis in September 2020.

Turning Point does not turn anyone away, accepting insurance and offering financial aid to ensure accessibility for all patients.

The organization has noticed a trend of serving more patients in their 30s, with earlier stage diagnoses, indicating the effectiveness of early screening.

Janae Finley, who was once a patient, now works as a physical therapist at Turning Point, highlighting the impact and dedication of the staff.

Turning Point Breast Cancer Rehab remains committed to providing essential support to breast cancer patients, despite financial challenges. The organization continues to adapt and serve its community, ensuring that no patient is left without care.

