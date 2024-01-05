Authorities bracing for possible collapse after East Point townhome is destroyed in fire

EAST POINT, Ga. — Crews are preparing for a possible collapse after a fire ripped through an East Point townhome.

East Point fire officials told Channel 2 Action News that on Friday at 3:48 a.m., crews received reports of a fire at a home on Laurel Ridge Circle.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When crews arrived, they saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the home.

Authorities confirmed that due to the severity of the damage, there is now a risk for the home to collapse. Crews have been advised not to go inside the house and to fight the fire outside.

TRENDING STORIES:

Crews told Channel 2 Action News at the scene that the residents were not home when the fire started.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Hot Wheels Monster Truck Glow Party coming to Atlanta, State Farm Arena Jan. 6-7

©2023 Cox Media Group