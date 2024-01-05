Authorities bracing for possible collapse after East Point townhome is destroyed in fire

EAST POINT, Ga. — Crews are preparing for a possible collapse after a fire ripped through an East Point townhome.
East Point fire officials told Channel 2 Action News that on Friday at 3:48 a.m., crews received reports of a fire at a home on Laurel Ridge Circle.
When crews arrived, they saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the home.
Authorities confirmed that due to the severity of the damage, there is now a risk for the home to collapse. Crews have been advised not to go inside the house and to fight the fire outside.
Crews told Channel 2 Action News at the scene that the residents were not home when the fire started.
No injuries have been reported.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
