Attorneys say Young Thug flashing gang signs doesn’t mean he’s actually in a gang

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — An Atlanta Police Department gang detective took the stand on Tuesday in the trial of hip-hop superstar Young Thug and alleged criminal street gang YSL.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden was in the courtroom as Detective Mark Belknap continued his testimony, including cross-examination.

He says that just because someone is a rapper and signed to a music label, does not mean they can’t be part of a gang.

“Is being a rapper and a gang member mutually exclusive?” prosecutor Simone Hylton asked.

“Not at all,” Belknap responded.

Prosecutors went on to say that gangs and music labels or entertainment companies have had the same initials before.

They also showed a photo of Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, and Demetrius Flenory Jr., whose father is one of the co-founders of Black Family Mafia, a drug trafficking and money laundering organization that also began BMF Entertainment.

During cross-examination, defense attorneys focused on how gang symbols and colors are part of pop culture.

They referenced Snoop Dogg’s performance during the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show. During the show, he was seen throwing up a “C” with his hands, which represents the Crips, a national gang. He was also seen crip walking across the stage.

Defense attorney Brian Steel argued that moments like those are freedom of expression.

“The fact that I, I’m just using myself, have a YSL tattoo on my face and I sing about drive-by shootings and I am seen all the time doing a crip walk or doing a “B” for the blood gang sign. I’ve done nothing wrong under the law in Georgia, right?” Steel asked.

“That would be correct,” Belknap responded.

Belknap also testified that he has spent more than a decade investigating Young Slime Life and says it is much more than a successful music collective.

The trial will resume on Wednesday afternoon as Belknap continues his testimony.

