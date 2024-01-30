YSL trial testimony gets heated when attorneys began arguing about rapper’s song lyrics

ATLANTA — As the YSL RICO Gang case trial continued on Monday against rapper Young Thug and five of his codefendants, the rapper’s lyrics took center stage.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden was live outside the Fulton County Courthouse in downtown Atlanta on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.

The judge began the day by addressing why he canceled court last week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Judge Glanville told members of the jury that he had gotten sick after last Tuesday and that’s why he was forced to cancel court.

But on Monday, he appeared to be feeling better as testimony resumed inside the courthouse.

Testimony became heated when attorneys began arguing over song lyrics in one of Young Thug’s tracks.

The rapper, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, released a song called ‘Dropping Jewels’ in 2021.

“Did you tell the jury that dropping jewels was about defendant Williams being truly humble under God? YES.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Williams was seen performing it on NPR’s Tiny Desk.

In court on Monday, one of Williams’ attorneys, Brian Steel, argued that jurors should be allowed to watch the video after prosecutors read the lyrics to them.

“They are trying to paint Mr. Williams as a person he’s not! This is a good man and I get to show the truth about that song,” said Steel. “I gave it in discovery because I will introduce it later but now it’s ripe and if you don’t let me do it, jurors form opinions!”

But prosecutors objected to playing the video in court.

Instead, they argued that only the official audio should be heard by jurors.

Steel made his final plea before the judge ruled that he would not admit the video or official audio at this moment.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Families of 3 Army reservists killed in drone attack talk about their loved ones





©2023 Cox Media Group