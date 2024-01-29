Missing man with dementia found dead in woods, daughter says

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — The family of a man missing since Saturday tells Channel 2 Action News that deputies have found his body in some woods near his daughter’s home.

George Bryan, 68, suffered from dementia, and his family said he would often wander away.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones was in Newton County Monday, where Bryan’s daughter said his body was found in the woods in the neighborhood where he lives.

Jones was about to interview Bryan’s daughter, Nicole, when a deputy informed her they had found his body in the Westminster community on Geranium Lane.

Nicole Bryan said deputies initially didn’t tell her too much.

“They found someone, but they can’t tell me whether it’s my dad or not,” Bryan said.

She said she was preparing for the worst, since there was crime scene tape around the area and no ambulance was called in.

“I’m trying to keep my cool,” Bryan said.

Jones was there when Bryan told him she was informed that it was her father’s body that was found. Deputies said they have not made a positive identification of the victim yet, but he does fit the description of Bryan’s father.

Deputies said they do not suspect foul play.

