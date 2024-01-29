Metro reservist’s family ‘still in shock’ learning of his death in drone attack

CARROLLTON, Ga. — We are learning more about a metro reservist who was killed in a drone attack in Jordan, near the border with Syria.

The Department of Defense said Sgt. William Jerome Rivers, 46, of Carrollton, was killed along with Spc. Kennedy Ladon Sanders, 24, of Waycross, and Spc. Breonna Alexsondria Moffett, 23, of Savannah.

All three were stationed at Fort Moore.

Channel 2′s Candace McCowan went to Carrollton on Monday after learning about Rivers’ death where she spoke to his widow, who was still in shock.

Rivers’ wife, who asked not to be identified, said her husband was passionate about his work with the Army.

“He was away, and he just promised that he would be home safe. And unfortunately, that didn’t happen,” the wife said.

When Rivers was deployed in August, his family trusted that he would return home like he had so many other times after deployments.

“They came to the door and told me that he had passed away in Jordan, which I didn’t know he was in Jordan because, I guess, that was classified information,” Rivers’ wife said.

The heartbroken wife said her husband of almost 11 years and father of their teenage son was always there for them, even when he was overseas.

“Always smiling, always happy, always worried about his family, always took care of his family, a very hard worker for his family,” the wife said.

Rivers was 46.

The family is still wrapping their head around losing their cornerstone.

“We’re all in shock right now. I don’t know what to say,” the wife said.

This is the first time U.S. troops have been killed by enemy fire since the start of the war in Gaza.

IN OTHER NEWS:

