YSL RICO trial jurors seeing evidence from 2017 traffic stop of Young Thug, Gunna

ATLANTA — Wednesday marks the 23rd day of the YSL RICO gang trial against hip-hop superstar Young Thug and his co-defendants.

Right now, jurors are hearing testimony from law enforcement officers who are testifying on behalf of the prosecution.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden has been following the trial. Seiden reports that prosecutors are focusing on acts 70, 71 and 72, which are charges that stem from a 2017 traffic stop in DeKalb County that involved rappers Young Thug and Gunna and one other man who is not charged in the indictment.

Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffrey Williams, showed no emotion as he watched members of the jury pass around bags of evidence seized from the traffic stop.

In 2022, Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne obtained exclusive body camera footage from the traffic stop. The video isn’t being shown to the jurors. However, they are getting a chance to see some of the photos of what was seized.

The third person involved in the stop told police that all the items in the car were his. At some point, he is expected to testify on behalf of the defense. It should also be noted that Gunna eventually pleaded out to a lesser charge for a window tint. Young Thug’s lawyer Brian Steel got all the evidence suppressed after a judge ruled that police did not conduct a proper traffic stop.

The state appealed that decision and that judge reserved the decision. The state did not pursue charges until Fulton County included it in the sweeping RICO gang case. Young Thug has pleaded not guilty.

