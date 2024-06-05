Alpharetta tech company sues Fulton County sheriff, alleges breach of contract

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A company that worked with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is suing Sheriff Pat Labat over what they say is a breach of contract.

Talitrix, the Alpharetta-based startup, was previously paid by the sheriff’s office to provide inmate-tracking wristbands.

As previously reported by Channel 2 Action News, the Fulton County Board of Commissioners dissolved the county’s contract with Talitrix in December.

Now, Talitrix is suing to get paid for what it says it’s owed.

“Yes, Talitrix filed that lawsuit as a last resort, seeking to collect on a debt squarely owed by Fulton County. Talitrix successfully performed all of its contract obligations – as the Sheriff’s Office itself told Talitrix – and Fulton County has no excuse for not paying its bills. It is unfortunate and shameful that litigation is required to get Fulton County to honor its obligations,” an attorney representing the company told Channel 2 Action News in a statement.

Talitrix alleged in court filings that Fulton County owes it about $865,000 and that the county not only did not pay for the biometric system, but is refusing to return the equipment, the company’s attorney told Channel 2 Action News.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, but they declined to comment on the litigation.

