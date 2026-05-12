Fulton County

2 early voting locations close for repairs in Fulton County; Where can you still go to vote?

By Sam Sachs, WSBTV.com
By Sam Sachs, WSBTV.com

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Two of Fulton County’s early voting locations are closed for hazards and repairs.

With the early voting period ending on Friday, May 15, some voters may need to find a new place to go vote.

If you typically go to the East Point Library and Northwest Library at Scotts Crossing, you’ll need a plan to vote elsewhere.

County officials told Channel 2 Action News that the Northwest Library location in Bankhead was closed so crews can fix an HVAC chiller outage.

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The East Point Library was closed on May 7 for what the county said for a safety hazard that had to be fixed.

However, voters for those areas will still have 30 other places they can go vote before early voting ends.

Channel 2 Action News is working to learn more about the repairs at East Point and Northwest libraries.

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In the meantime, for those who want to take advantage of the early voting period, the following locations are still open and in full operation:

  • Adams Park Library at 2231 Campbellton Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30311
  • Alpharetta Library at 10 Park Plaza Alpharetta, GA 30009
  • Buckhead Library at 269 Buckhead Avenue NE Atlanta, GA 30305
  • C.T. Martin Recreation Center at 3201 M.L.K. Jr., Drive SW Atlanta, GA 30311
  • East Roswell Library at 2301 Holcomb Bridge Road, Roswell, GA 30076
  • Elections Hub and Operations Center at 5600 Campbellton Fairburn Road, Union City, GA 30213
  • Etris-Darnell Community Recreation Center at 5285 Lakeside Drive, Union City, GA 30291
  • Evelyn G. Lowery Library at Cascade at 3665 Cascade Road SW, South Fulton, GA 30331
  • Fairburn Annex at 40 Washington Street, Fairburn, GA 30213
  • Flipper Temple AME Church at 580 Atlanta Student Movement Boulevard, Atlanta, GA 30314
  • Fulton County Health and Human Services - North at 4700 North Point Parkway, Alpharetta, GA 30005
  • Gladys S. Dennard Library at South Fulton at 4055 Flat Shoals Road, South Fulton, GA 30291
  • Grant Park Recreation Center at 537 Park Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30312 
  • Hugh C. Conley Recreation Center at 3636 College Street, College Park, GA 30337
  • Joan P. Garner Library at Ponce De Leon at 980 Ponce De Leon Avenue NE, Atlanta, GA 30306
  • Johns Creek Environmental Campus at 8100 Holcomb Bridge Road, Roswell, GA 30022
  • Mechanicsville Library at 400 Formwalt Street SW, Atlanta, GA 30312 
  • Metropolitan Library at 1332 Metropolitan Parkway SW, Atlanta, GA 30310
  • Milton Library at 855 Mayfield Road, Milton, GA 30009
  • North Fulton Service Center at 7741 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs, GA 30350
  • Northeast Spruill Oaks Library at 9560 Spruill Road, Johns Creek, GA 30022
  • Northside Library at 3295 Northside Parkway NW, Atlanta, GA 30327
  • Palmetto Library at 9111 Cascade Palmetto Highway, Palmetto, GA 30268
  • Robert F. Fulton Ocee Library at 5090 Abbotts Bridge Road, Johns Creek, GA 30005
  • Roswell Library at 115 Norcross Street, Roswell, GA 30075
  • Sandy Springs Library at 395 Mount Vernon Highway, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
  • South Fulton Service Center at 5600 Stonewall Tell Road, South Fulton, GA 30349
  • Southwest Arts Center at 915 New Hope Road SW, South Fulton, GA 30331
  • Welcome All Recreation Center at 4255 Will Lee Road, Atlanta, GA 30349
  • Wolf Creek Library at 3100 Enon Road, South Fulton, GA 30331

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