2 early voting locations close for repairs in Fulton County; Where can you still go to vote?

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Two of Fulton County’s early voting locations are closed for hazards and repairs.
With the early voting period ending on Friday, May 15, some voters may need to find a new place to go vote.
If you typically go to the East Point Library and Northwest Library at Scotts Crossing, you’ll need a plan to vote elsewhere.
County officials told Channel 2 Action News that the Northwest Library location in Bankhead was closed so crews can fix an HVAC chiller outage.
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The East Point Library was closed on May 7 for what the county said for a safety hazard that had to be fixed.
However, voters for those areas will still have 30 other places they can go vote before early voting ends.
Channel 2 Action News is working to learn more about the repairs at East Point and Northwest libraries.
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In the meantime, for those who want to take advantage of the early voting period, the following locations are still open and in full operation:
- Adams Park Library at 2231 Campbellton Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30311
- Alpharetta Library at 10 Park Plaza Alpharetta, GA 30009
- Buckhead Library at 269 Buckhead Avenue NE Atlanta, GA 30305
- C.T. Martin Recreation Center at 3201 M.L.K. Jr., Drive SW Atlanta, GA 30311
- East Roswell Library at 2301 Holcomb Bridge Road, Roswell, GA 30076
- Elections Hub and Operations Center at 5600 Campbellton Fairburn Road, Union City, GA 30213
- Etris-Darnell Community Recreation Center at 5285 Lakeside Drive, Union City, GA 30291
- Evelyn G. Lowery Library at Cascade at 3665 Cascade Road SW, South Fulton, GA 30331
- Fairburn Annex at 40 Washington Street, Fairburn, GA 30213
- Flipper Temple AME Church at 580 Atlanta Student Movement Boulevard, Atlanta, GA 30314
- Fulton County Health and Human Services - North at 4700 North Point Parkway, Alpharetta, GA 30005
- Gladys S. Dennard Library at South Fulton at 4055 Flat Shoals Road, South Fulton, GA 30291
- Grant Park Recreation Center at 537 Park Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30312
- Hugh C. Conley Recreation Center at 3636 College Street, College Park, GA 30337
- Joan P. Garner Library at Ponce De Leon at 980 Ponce De Leon Avenue NE, Atlanta, GA 30306
- Johns Creek Environmental Campus at 8100 Holcomb Bridge Road, Roswell, GA 30022
- Mechanicsville Library at 400 Formwalt Street SW, Atlanta, GA 30312
- Metropolitan Library at 1332 Metropolitan Parkway SW, Atlanta, GA 30310
- Milton Library at 855 Mayfield Road, Milton, GA 30009
- North Fulton Service Center at 7741 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs, GA 30350
- Northeast Spruill Oaks Library at 9560 Spruill Road, Johns Creek, GA 30022
- Northside Library at 3295 Northside Parkway NW, Atlanta, GA 30327
- Palmetto Library at 9111 Cascade Palmetto Highway, Palmetto, GA 30268
- Robert F. Fulton Ocee Library at 5090 Abbotts Bridge Road, Johns Creek, GA 30005
- Roswell Library at 115 Norcross Street, Roswell, GA 30075
- Sandy Springs Library at 395 Mount Vernon Highway, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
- South Fulton Service Center at 5600 Stonewall Tell Road, South Fulton, GA 30349
- Southwest Arts Center at 915 New Hope Road SW, South Fulton, GA 30331
- Welcome All Recreation Center at 4255 Will Lee Road, Atlanta, GA 30349
- Wolf Creek Library at 3100 Enon Road, South Fulton, GA 30331
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