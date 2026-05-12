2 early voting locations close for repairs in Fulton County; Where can you still go to vote?

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Two of Fulton County’s early voting locations are closed for hazards and repairs.

With the early voting period ending on Friday, May 15, some voters may need to find a new place to go vote.

If you typically go to the East Point Library and Northwest Library at Scotts Crossing, you’ll need a plan to vote elsewhere.

County officials told Channel 2 Action News that the Northwest Library location in Bankhead was closed so crews can fix an HVAC chiller outage.

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The East Point Library was closed on May 7 for what the county said for a safety hazard that had to be fixed.

However, voters for those areas will still have 30 other places they can go vote before early voting ends.

Channel 2 Action News is working to learn more about the repairs at East Point and Northwest libraries.

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In the meantime, for those who want to take advantage of the early voting period, the following locations are still open and in full operation:

Adams Park Library at 2231 Campbellton Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30311

at 2231 Campbellton Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30311 Alpharetta Library at 10 Park Plaza Alpharetta, GA 30009

at 10 Park Plaza Alpharetta, GA 30009 Buckhead Library at 269 Buckhead Avenue NE Atlanta, GA 30305

at 269 Buckhead Avenue NE Atlanta, GA 30305 C.T. Martin Recreation Center at 3201 M.L.K. Jr., Drive SW Atlanta, GA 30311

at 3201 M.L.K. Jr., Drive SW Atlanta, GA 30311 East Roswell Library at 2301 Holcomb Bridge Road, Roswell, GA 30076

at 2301 Holcomb Bridge Road, Roswell, GA 30076 Elections Hub and Operations Center at 5600 Campbellton Fairburn Road, Union City, GA 30213

at 5600 Campbellton Fairburn Road, Union City, GA 30213 Etris-Darnell Community Recreation Center at 5285 Lakeside Drive, Union City, GA 30291

at 5285 Lakeside Drive, Union City, GA 30291 Evelyn G. Lowery Library at Cascade at 3665 Cascade Road SW, South Fulton, GA 30331

at 3665 Cascade Road SW, South Fulton, GA 30331 Fairburn Annex at 40 Washington Street, Fairburn, GA 30213

at 40 Washington Street, Fairburn, GA 30213 Flipper Temple AME Church at 580 Atlanta Student Movement Boulevard, Atlanta, GA 30314

at 580 Atlanta Student Movement Boulevard, Atlanta, GA 30314 Fulton County Health and Human Services - North at 4700 North Point Parkway, Alpharetta, GA 30005

at 4700 North Point Parkway, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Gladys S. Dennard Library at South Fulton at 4055 Flat Shoals Road, South Fulton, GA 30291

at 4055 Flat Shoals Road, South Fulton, GA 30291 Grant Park Recreation Center at 537 Park Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30312

at 537 Park Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30312 Hugh C. Conley Recreation Center at 3636 College Street, College Park, GA 30337

at 3636 College Street, College Park, GA 30337 Joan P. Garner Library at Ponce De Leon at 980 Ponce De Leon Avenue NE, Atlanta, GA 30306

at 980 Ponce De Leon Avenue NE, Atlanta, GA 30306 Johns Creek Environmental Campus at 8100 Holcomb Bridge Road, Roswell, GA 30022

at 8100 Holcomb Bridge Road, Roswell, GA 30022 Mechanicsville Library at 400 Formwalt Street SW, Atlanta, GA 30312

at 400 Formwalt Street SW, Atlanta, GA 30312 Metropolitan Library at 1332 Metropolitan Parkway SW, Atlanta, GA 30310

at 1332 Metropolitan Parkway SW, Atlanta, GA 30310 Milton Library at 855 Mayfield Road, Milton, GA 30009

at 855 Mayfield Road, Milton, GA 30009 North Fulton Service Center at 7741 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs, GA 30350

at 7741 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs, GA 30350 Northeast Spruill Oaks Library at 9560 Spruill Road, Johns Creek, GA 30022

at 9560 Spruill Road, Johns Creek, GA 30022 Northside Library at 3295 Northside Parkway NW, Atlanta, GA 30327

at 3295 Northside Parkway NW, Atlanta, GA 30327 Palmetto Library at 9111 Cascade Palmetto Highway, Palmetto, GA 30268

at 9111 Cascade Palmetto Highway, Palmetto, GA 30268 Robert F. Fulton Ocee Library at 5090 Abbotts Bridge Road, Johns Creek, GA 30005

at 5090 Abbotts Bridge Road, Johns Creek, GA 30005 Roswell Library at 115 Norcross Street, Roswell, GA 30075

at 115 Norcross Street, Roswell, GA 30075 Sandy Springs Library at 395 Mount Vernon Highway, Sandy Springs, GA 30328

at 395 Mount Vernon Highway, Sandy Springs, GA 30328 South Fulton Service Center at 5600 Stonewall Tell Road, South Fulton, GA 30349

at 5600 Stonewall Tell Road, South Fulton, GA 30349 Southwest Arts Center at 915 New Hope Road SW, South Fulton, GA 30331

at 915 New Hope Road SW, South Fulton, GA 30331 Welcome All Recreation Center at 4255 Will Lee Road, Atlanta, GA 30349

at 4255 Will Lee Road, Atlanta, GA 30349 Wolf Creek Library at 3100 Enon Road, South Fulton, GA 30331

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