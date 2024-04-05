Fulton County inmate stabbed to death, sheriff says

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A stabbing leads to an inmate’s death at the Fulton County Jail, according to the Fulton County Sheriff.

FCSO said the Atlanta Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened at the Fulton County Jail on Thursday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

FCSO said the inmate was stabbed multiple times by Edward Cherry, who was housed in the same zone.

At 6:24 p.m., the sheriff said Cherry attacked the inmate in the day room of the housing zone.

The inmate was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where he died just before 8 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

FCSO said Cherry was being held without bond on numerous charges including aggravated assault and kidnapping since April 5, 2020.

FCSO has not released the identity of the victim.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

1 dead, 1 injured in northwest Atlanta shooting

©2023 Cox Media Group