Fulton County inmate stabbed to death, sheriff says

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A stabbing leads to an inmate’s death at the Fulton County Jail, according to the Fulton County Sheriff.
FCSO said the Atlanta Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened at the Fulton County Jail on Thursday.
FCSO said the inmate was stabbed multiple times by Edward Cherry, who was housed in the same zone.
At 6:24 p.m., the sheriff said Cherry attacked the inmate in the day room of the housing zone.
The inmate was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where he died just before 8 p.m.
FCSO said Cherry was being held without bond on numerous charges including aggravated assault and kidnapping since April 5, 2020.
FCSO has not released the identity of the victim.
