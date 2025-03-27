Frito-Lay recalls Tostitos chips, could cause issues for those with dairy allergies

ATLANTA — Frito-Lay said a limited number of 13 oz. bags of Tostitos Cantina traditional yellow corn tortilla chips are being recalled because of a possible mix-up with a different variety of chips.

The bags of traditional yellow corn tortilla chips could include nacho cheese, which may contain an undeclared milk allergen.

The company said less than 1,300 bags of the impacted chips were sold in stores in 13 states, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia and all digital channels since March 7.

If you don’t have a dairy allergy or sensitivity to milk, the chips are safe to eat.

