  • French company with Atlanta offices in talks to help rebuild Notre Dame

    By: Craig Lucie

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - A French company with offices in Atlanta is in talks to help rebuild Notre Dame Cathedral, which burned last month. 

    Channel 2's Craig Lucie talked to the CEO of high-end woodworking company Asselin, who recently went to tour the damaged 800-year-old cathedral in Paris. 

    Francois Asselin said he's putting together a bid to rebuild the wooden roof framing of Notre Dame.

    Why a local company in talks to help rebuild Notre Dame said it will take a lot longer than officials hope, for Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories