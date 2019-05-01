French company with Atlanta offices in talks to help rebuild Notre Dame

ATLANTA - A French company with offices in Atlanta is in talks to help rebuild Notre Dame Cathedral, which burned last month.
Channel 2's Craig Lucie talked to the CEO of high-end woodworking company Asselin, who recently went to tour the damaged 800-year-old cathedral in Paris.
The owner of a high-end wood working company will be submitting bids to rebuild #NotreDameCathedral They are based in France with offices in #ATL. Take a look at his pics when doing survey work @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/pAsSGKRDth— Craig Lucie (@CraigLucie) May 1, 2019
Francois Asselin said he's putting together a bid to rebuild the wooden roof framing of Notre Dame.
Why a local company in talks to help rebuild Notre Dame said it will take a lot longer than officials hope, for Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
