Freeze warning continues Saturday, rain chances increasing for week ahead

ATLANTA - Georgia is waking up to the coldest air it has felt in almost seven months.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said temperatures in Atlanta were in the 30s Saturday morning, which is the coldest start since April 17th.
A freeze warning remains in effect for parts of north Georgia until 10 a.m.
We're tracking when temperatures will drop even lower and an increase in rain chances on Channel 2 Action News Saturday AM
FREEZE WARNING: A freeze warning continues until 10am this morning for the northwest metro and into the mountains.— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) November 10, 2018
We're starting in the 30s across north Georgia now -- and not a whole lot of warming today.
See you at 6am on Channel 2. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/btXT6bp4zg
