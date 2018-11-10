  • Freeze warning continues Saturday, rain chances increasing for week ahead

    ATLANTA - Georgia is waking up to the coldest air it has felt in almost seven months. 

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said temperatures in Atlanta were in the 30s Saturday morning, which is the coldest start since April 17th.

    A freeze warning remains in effect for parts of north Georgia until 10 a.m.

    We're tracking when temperatures will drop even lower and an increase in rain chances on Channel 2 Action News Saturday AM

