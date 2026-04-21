Freddie Freeman, wife Chelsea welcome first daughter

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Former Atlanta Braves star Freddie Freeman’s family just got a little bit bigger.

He and his wife, Chelsea Freeman, announced on Tuesday that the couple has welcomed their first daughter, London Rosemary Joy Freeman.

The couple are also parents to three boys: Charlie, Brandon and Maximus.

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The Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman announced earlier this year that they were expecting their fourth child via surrogate.

The couple has been open in the past about expanding their family and their struggles with fertility.

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They told ESPN in 2021 that they tried for years to get pregnant again after Charlie was born. The Freemans decided on surrogacy and soon after, they were surprise to learn Chelsea was also pregnant. Brandon and Maximus were born only a few weeks apart.

“Every pregnancy and fertility journey is a little bit different for everyone, and we wanted to respect our surrogate’s privacy, as well,” Freddie said in the 2021 interview.

The Freeman family has also been open about a terrifying health scare for Maximus in 2024.

Doctors diagnosed Max with Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare neurological condition causes the immune system to attack the nerves. Since then, the Freemans have been supporting GBS CIDP Foundation.

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