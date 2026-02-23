Freddie Freeman, wife Chelsea expecting their fourth child

LOS ANGELES — Freddie Freeman and his family are growing.

The Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman and former Atlanta Brave announced Sunday that he and his wife Chelsea are expecting their fourth child via a surrogate.

“Worth the wait 🤍Baby #4 is on the way and our hearts are already so full. We are incredibly grateful for the amazing woman helping bring our baby into our lives, and we’re choosing to honor her privacy as we walk this chapter," Chelsea Freeman wrote on Instagram.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Freemans are parents to three boys: Charlie, Brandon and Maximus. The couple has been open in the past about expanding their family and their struggles with fertility.

They told ESPN in 2021 that they tried for years to get pregnant again after Charlie was born. The Freemans decided on surrogacy and soon after, they were surprise to learn Chelsea was also pregnant. Brandon and Maximus were born only a few weeks apart.

“Every pregnancy and fertility journey is a little bit different for everyone, and we wanted to respect our surrogate’s privacy, as well,” Freddie said in the 2021 interview.

The Freeman family has also been open about a terrifying health scare for Maximus in 2024.

Doctors diagnosed Max with Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare neurological condition causes the immune system to attack the nerves. Since then, the Freemans have been supporting GBS CIDP Foundation.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group