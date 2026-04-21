Google developing new data center off I-85

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — Google plans to develop a second data center in Georgia.

The tech giant announced a deal with the City of LaGrange on Tuesday morning. The data center will be located at 411 Pegasus Pkwy right off Interstate 85. Google’s other data center is located in Douglas County.

We’re working to learn more about the cost of the project and getting reaction from the community, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m.

LaGrange City Manager Patrick Bowie says officials are looking forward to partnering with Google.

“Google’s decision to locate here fills a vital void in our utility system left by the closing of our largest electric customer. We are working with their team to invest in infrastructure improvements that will benefit all utility customers while exerting downward pressure on rates,” Bowie said in a statement.

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Google promised it would pay for the cost of the power and the infrastructure needed for the site, which will power Google searches, Google Maps and more.

Google claims the LaGrange data center will be one of the most energy-efficient centers in the country.

The tech giant currently runs a data center in Lithia Springs, which is part of a $1.2 billion investment by Google in the state.

However, some residents doubt Google’s claims and think the development will lead to problems for the community and society.

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