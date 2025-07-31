Freak weather incident causes temporary shutdown at Habersham County Sheriff’s Office, jail

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office and county jail are currently recovering from a weather-related freak accident.

The sheriff’s office said that a lightning strike early Thursday morning disrupted phone and Internet services at the sheriff’s office and detention center in Clarkesville.

The incident occurred around 2 a.m., knocking out phones, Internet, and other electronic systems.

While some services have been restored, they are expected to be intermittent throughout the day as repairs continue, according to officials.

Now, the sheriff’s office is working to assure the public that both inmates and staff are safe during the disruption.

Officials said they are working diligently to restore normal operations as quickly as possible.

