0 Fox Theatre's swanky $10M Marquee Club rooftop & lounge opens in May

ATLANTA - The Fox Theatre’s highly anticipated Marquee Club, complete with multiple bars, Moroccan-style lounges and rooftop views of Atlanta’s iconic Peachtree Street, will finally open its doors to the public next month.

A ceremonial grand opening for inaugural members is scheduled for Thursday May 17, with non-member access launching Saturday May 19.

The $10 million 10,000-square-foot event space renovation marks its most significant expansion and its biggest financial undertaking since the popular theater opened in 1929.

Originally slated for a fall 2017 completion, the construction and design work of the 89-year-old historic Atlanta structure’s northwest corner is now expected to be complete by the end of April, Adina Erwin, Fox Theatre’s vice president and chief operating officer, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“There were areas of the nearly 90-year-old building we tried to explore that had never been touched,” Erwin said. “And of course, if you peel back layers, you’re bound to run into some surprises.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Patrons will have access to the club’s five bars: one on the main level of the club, one on the mezzanine level and three on the rooftop.

With a guest-to-server ratio of 10-to-one, line-busting technology and intermission preordering, members will be able to enjoy their shows with ease. The club will also offer hors d’oeuvres, self-serve desserts and coffee.

The rooftop overlooking Peachtree Street with the sparkling Fox marquee in the background will feature covered, partially covered and fully uncovered areas with bars in each, not only to offer patrons a few more options but also to allow year-round access to the premium space.

Additional amenities include private restrooms, coat check and a dedicated lobby elevator for club patrons.

The intricate Moorish grillwork, plush fabrics and color palette of muted gold and earth tones throughout the club were chosen with the historic building in mind. A hint of blue brings in the element of the sky and the Fox star can be found on both the carpeting and on the club’s main level ceiling.

“For the Marquee Club, we had to think ‘outside the box’ to create a premium VIP experience within the ‘box’ of historic preservation, Erwin said. “The Fox was our muse.”

According to Allan C. Vella, president and chief executive officer of the theater, the idea for the new club originated from focus groups’ desire for premium amenities for Atlanta’s Broadway presenter and the rising competition from venues such as the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, Braves’ SunTrust Park and the Falcons’ Mercedes-Benz stadium, all of which offer premium spaces and experiences for their patrons.

“With the assistance of dedicated partners, such as Lexus and Regions Bank, we are able to introduce the Marquee Club to our patrons, who have long asked for the Fox Theatre to offer more amenities, more food and beverage offerings and a heightened ‘Fox Theatre experience,’” Vella said in a company news release Tuesday. “This is our largest revitalization effort to date and a huge undertaking for our staff, as we took great care to select a team of historic preservation experts, luxury designers and artisans to ensure the Marquee Club will stand as an equal to the Fox Theatre for decades and generations to come.”

MEMBERSHIPS

Club members will have year-round access to the new premium event space following the May 17 grand opening, in association with ticketed events at the Fox Theatre. These memberships offer access to shows before the general public, self-parking access to an adjacent lot (select memberships) and help alleviate long waits for food and beverages. Members also receive a number of club access passes for ticketed guests, as well as an allowance for membership transfers.

Memberships for the Fox Theatre’s Marquee Club are available as annual corporate and individual and show-specific packages on the Fox Theatre website.

Annual corporate memberships start at $12,000 and non-corporate memberships at $2,700.

Memberships for Fifth Third Bank Broadway in Atlanta subscribers are listed at $600 for the 2018-2019 season.

Memberships may vary annually depending on the number of shows each season.

NON-MEMBERS

Non-member guests may access the club starting with the May 19 show “Live From here with Chris Thile.” Limited first come, first serve access passes for ticketed guests attending select events will be available to purchase starting April 16 via the Fox Theatre website.

GUESTS

Guests may enter the club before and after events, as well as during intermission, when guests will have access to preordered drinks, dessert and coffee. Additional amenities will include priority presale ticketing notifications, private restrooms, dedicated lobby elevator and concierge guest services.

For more information, CLICK HERE or call Fox Theatre’s Premium Seating Office at 404-881-2127.

This article was written by Fiza Pirani, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.