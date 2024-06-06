‘Wouldn’t bring a kid here:’ Man accused of inappropriately touching child at Forsyth County library

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A man is facing charges after he allegedly touched a child inappropriately at a Forsyth County library.

Deputies met with the victim’s mother who told them another person in the library on Post Road saw Akshay Kumar Singh, 29, touch her pre-teen inappropriately while the child was looking at books in the children’s section of the library.

Several hours later, Singh was arrested and charged with felony counts of child molestation and sexual battery.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“Without the quick actions of the library supervisor and the witness to the crime, this predator may not have been identified as quickly and taken into custody within 3.5 hours,” said Sheriff Ron Freeman. “It is partnerships like these that keep our children and our citizens safe. This type of crime is not tolerated by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office or the citizens of Forsyth County.”

Several people at the library told Channel 2′s Bryan Mims that they learned of the incident through social media.

Sydney Robinson is a babysitter who frequently brings children to the library.

“And then hearing it was a child, in a library, it’s worrisome,” she said. “Because I babysit, and I mean, I don’t want anything to happen to the kids.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Another woman, who did not want to give her name, said she was grateful deputies quickly made an arrest.

“To be honest with you, I’m so proud of the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and this (library) branch,” she said. “Because they acted so fast. I think we live in an awesome county.”

Traci Nicholson is a regular patron and says the incident doesn’t make her uncomfortable about visiting the library.

“I feel like I have good resources to keep myself safe, but I probably wouldn’t bring a kid here and not have them with me at all times,” Nicholson said.

Although Singh’s name was released, the sheriff’s office is withholding his booking photo because they believe there may be potentially more victims.

If you believe your child is a victim, contact the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at 770-781-3087.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Jury hears from victims friends as trial against former officer continues

©2024 Cox Media Group