Man accused of touching child at Forsyth library. Deputies believe there may be more victims

CUMMING, Ga. — A man is facing charges after he allegedly touched a child inappropriately at a Forsyth County library.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Tuesday, around 3 p.m., Forsyth County deputies were called to the Post Road Library regarding a possible assault.

Deputies met with the victim’s mother who told them another person in the library saw Akshay Kumar Singh, 29, touch her pre-teen inappropriately while the child was looking at books in the children’s section of the library.

The child’s mother reported the incident to the library supervisor. Detectives viewed video footage to identify Singh and the car he was driving.

TRENDING STORIES:

Three hours later, Singh was arrested and charged with child molestation and sexual battery.

“Without the quick actions of the library supervisor and the witness to the crime, this predator may not have been identified as quickly and taken into custody within 3.5 hours,” said Sheriff Freeman, “It is partnerships like these that keep our children and our citizens safe. This type of crime is not tolerated by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office or the citizens of Forsyth County. We are working closely with our District Attorney’s office to see this offender held accountable for his actions and appreciate their immediate action as well. "

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Although Singh’s name was released, the sheriff’s office is withholding his booking photo because they believe there may be potentially more victims.

If you believe your child is a victim, contact the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at 770-781-3087.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Clayton Co. Sheriff’s Office gets extra $1.6M to pay deputies, sheriff says office understaffed

©2024 Cox Media Group