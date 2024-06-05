5 killed, at least 1 from metro Atlanta, in crash on I-75 in middle Georgia

TIFT COUNTY, Ga. — Five people, including at least one from Atlanta, were killed in a crash on I-75 in Tift County on Tuesday night, according to WALB.
Georgia State Patrol troopers said they responded to a crash near mile marker 69 around 6:40 p.m.
Investigators determined that a car was driving in the center lane of the highway and a tractor-trailer was parked on the right shoulder. The driver veered and slammed into the back of the tractor-trailer.
According to the Tifton Gazette, the driver and three passengers died at the scene. Another passenger was also taken to the hospital and later died.
One person in the car has been identified as 22-year-old Serigne Mbodji, of Atlanta, according to WALB. The other passengers haven’t been identified pending notification of next of kin.
