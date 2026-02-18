Woman dies in metro Atlanta mobile home fire

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A woman is dead after an early morning fire in metro Atlanta.

A mobile home on Settingdown Road caught fire in Forsyth County on Wednesday morning.

Channel 2’s Audrey Washington was at the burned home, where firefighters are still investigating the cause of the deadly blaze.

Washington spoke with Fire Chief Jason Shivers about the incident. He said the department is still working to confirm the woman’s identity.

At the scene, NewsDrone2 was able to show visuals from the scene, where flames ripped through the mobile home, killing the woman and her pets.

“The house was on fire,” Urial Vizuet, a neighbor, told Channel 2 Action News.

Unfortunately, despite a 911 call, the Forsyth County Fire Department was not able to get inside before it was too late.

“It is sad that all of this happened,” Vizuet said.

At the scene, Washington could see that the fire burned hot, and the home was badly burned, with melted siding and a gutted structure. The doors of the home were twisted and charred.

The cause of the fire is still unknown and the Georgia Bureau of Investigations Crime Lab is working to determine exactly how she died, a common practice with fire-related deaths.

Shivers told Washington that mobile home fires are particularly dangerous.

