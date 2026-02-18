Copper theft causes flooding at popular Atlanta taproom, temporarily forced to close

ATLANTA — A popular Atlanta taproom and restaurant is temporarily closed through Sunday.

According to Monks Meadery, someone broke into their building and stole some copper pipe, causing a flood in the building on Feb. 11.

The restaurant reported the news the day after it happened, on Feb. 12, saying there was a lot of damage due to the flooding inside.

Monks Meadery said they are able to fill online orders and asked the public to remain supportive while the physical location was closed to diners.

On Tuesday morning, the company confirmed they were remaining temporarily closed but still able to serve online customers, but the closure would be in effect until Feb. 22, Sunday.

It was unclear when operations would return to normal.

In the meantime, Monks Meadery said to “keep checking in for more updates & order online,” adding that “next time your Zelda quest leads you to break into a business and steal some copper pipe, THINK TWICE.”

