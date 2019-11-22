Woman claims Cumming officer racially profiled her; police launch investigation

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - Cumming Police have launched an internal investigation into an officer after a Chamblee woman filed a complaint claiming an officer racially profiled her and violated her civil rights.
On Nov. 15, records show Cumming Police responded to Market Place Boulevard after several 911 calls about a car accident.
"There was a really bad, really bad accident," one caller can be heard saying in 911 calls provided to Channel 2's Mike Petchenik by the woman and her attorney.
Other callers referenced seeing three vehicles collide, including a Lexus SUV, a gray BMW and a black Toyota, and reported seeing three men flee from one of the cars.
As officers searched for the men, Ashley Harris told Petchenik she was walking to her car after visits to a Best Buy and Old Navy Store on Market Place Boulevard.
That's where she said she was approached by the officer
We're talking to the woman about the moment she was handcuffed -- and will show you the bodycam video, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
EXCLUSIVE: Starting at 4. Why the woman in this footage claims officers violated her rights and why her attorney says cops went too far. pic.twitter.com/5bZMD5l9bn— Mike Petchenik (@MPetchenikWSB) November 22, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}