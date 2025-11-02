WATCH: Suspected DUI driver leads deputies on chase in Forsyth neighborhood

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A high-speed chase through Forsyth County ended with the arrest of two suspects after a series of tactical maneuvers by deputies.

The Oct. 24 chase began when deputies tried to stop an SUV that failed to maintain its lane.

The driver, Hussein Zirjawi, did not stop, leading to a chase through a subdivision and onto Windermere Parkway.

The sheriff’s office said Zirjawi repeatedly switched between the correct and wrong sides of the road.

Dashcam video released by the FCSO shows the suspects evading several PIT maneuver attempts.

Eventually, deputies successfully performed a PIT maneuver, pinning the car in the median.

The driver, Zirjawi, was charged with DUI-drugs, felony fleeing, reckless driving, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, among other traffic violations. The passenger, 27-year-old Meesan Abbas, was found to have an outstanding warrant in Gwinnett County.

The pair was taken to the hospital for evaluation before being transported to the Forsyth County Jail.

