Volunteer who died directing traffic for Christmas parade gets community salute

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Cumming Christmas parade ended in tragedy when a volunteer was hit and killed by a driver. Now that driver is facing charges.

Deputies and civilians lined the road in front of the Forsyth County Courthouse Monday as a processional rode by, giving the hearse a salute. It was in honor of volunteer Robert Muth, who was hit by a car Saturday while directing traffic for the Cumming Christmas parade.

“It was near the end of the parade. They had the area still coned off,” Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Captain Allan Frampton told Channel 2’s Candace McCowan. “Someone actually went into the coned area where they were at and hit him.”

Muth was working traffic control at Castleberry Road and Buford Dam road for the Cumming Christmas parade when he was hit by a car. First responders rushed Muth to the hospital Saturday night, but he died the next morning.

The driver, 68 year-old Ronnie Kirby, is charged with second-degree vehicular homicide and several other misdemeanor charges.

It was clear by the salute that Muth received Monday that his service in Forsyth County made an impact. He not only served as a volunteer but worked in the Forsyth County Courthouse as a bluecoat security officer.

“He had over 20 years law enforcement experience, and that was a key reason he was hired here as a blue coat,” said Frampton. “He just had a passion for people.”

Muth leaves behind a wife and three adult children.

