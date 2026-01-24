Tree companies bringing down dangerous trees before ice does

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The threat of ice this weekend has many homeowners worried about the trees in their yard.

Channel 2’s Bryan Mims joined a crew in north Forsyth County as they cleared away a dying tree that could easily topple with a coat of ice, threatening a home and those living inside.

“They have been dropping down debris onto the driveway, so that tells me they’re beginning to die,” Diane Cooke said.

She called LS Trees to have a crew chop up the brittle oak limbs around her driveway.

Owner Marcelo Oliveira says if you have trees come crashing down on your property, don’t ignore the ones that are still standing because they could be damaged too.

“Be on the lookout for those and make sure you hire somebody that knows how to look out for damaged trees after a storm like that,” Oliveira said.

He added that you need to make sure you have a licensed professional.

Jesse Parks from Acorn Tree Care says he has his work cut out for him the next few days. Mims watched as he cut down two large pine trees.

“Storm prep, then we go home, pig out, sleep for a little while, then get back to work after everything starts falling down,” he said.

Tree companies say they know they’ll be in high demand in the days after the storm.

