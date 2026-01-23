Winter Weather: Widespread freezing rain arrives Saturday night

ATLANTA — Late Saturday is when we will start seeing widespread freezing rain begin across north Georgia and metro Atlanta.

It will continue to accumulate overnight continuing through Sunday morning.

Severe Weather Team 2 tracks the latest forecast LIVE on Channel 2 Action News.

We will have ice accumulation generally from a quarter inch to a half inch across the metro area.

Areas to the north and east, as well as the north Georgia mountains, will see three quarters of an inch with isolated spots getting an inch of ice totals.

We will warm back up into the 40s briefly Sunday afternoon as some rain comes through, but it will not be long enough for all the ice to melt before an Arctic blast moves through.

That cold air could keep things icy early next week, said Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz.

