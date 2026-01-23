State officials fear weekend storm will be the worst ice storm since 2014

ATLANTA — Georgia’s Emergency Management Agency believes the approaching storm could be the worst ice storm to hit the state since 2014.

State officials said they are worried that the mix of ice and blustery wind will mean limbs could snap and fall on power lines.

“An inch of ice is pretty much impossible to do anything. Power is going to be out widespread. Travel is going to be impossible,” Georgia state meteorologist Will Lanxton said.

Lanxton joined GEMA Director Josh Lamb for an afternoon briefing on the incoming winter weather on Friday.

Lamb urged all Georgians in the impact area and beyond to get ready now, because you might not be able to later.

“We all believe it’s not going to happen to us until it does. You need to be taking the proper preparations now and not to wait until later because you may not have that opportunity,” Lamb said.

Lanxton said this weekend’s storm could be the most significant ice storm to hit Georgia since 2014 -- the year of Snowmaggedon.

He said ice will begin forming on Georgia roads, trees, and powerlines, but even when the storm passes, it will be followed by a couple of days of frigid temperatures, meaning that ice won’t be melting any time soon.

“We’re looking at sustained winds of 10 to 15 mph. Doesn’t sound like much, with gusts 20 to 30 mph, but that’s more than enough to knock down already fragile trees and powerlines,” Lanxton said.

Lamb was insistent the hours you have before the storm hits are hours you need to take to get prepared.

“When you find yourself in that situation, there’s not a whole lot that you can do. So I would just really stress now to be proactive, and be prepared, because what you do now is going to determine the situation you find yourself in later,” Lamb said.

GEMA will open its special operations center Saturday at 7 a.m. so it can begin coordinating different state agencies and power companies into place.

