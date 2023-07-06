Tow truck driver killed by drunk driver, Forsyth County deputies say

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are investigating a deadly crash in Forsyth County.

Forsyth County Sheriff officials said on Wednesday at 6:45 p.m., deputies received reports of a head-on crash on Parks Road west of Burrus Mill Road.

According to the investigation, a red Dodge Ram 2500 truck, driven by 24-year-old Yamilet Sanchez Pagan of Gainesville, was traveling west on Parks Road when her vehicle crossed the eastbound lane, hitting a gray F-150 head-on.

Authorities said the F-150, driven by 48-year-old Salvador Cervantes Bernal of Cumming, was towing a landscaping trailer.

Deputies confirmed that Bernal was pronounced dead at the scene. Pagan was taken to the hospital.

Authorities determined that Pagan was under the influence of drugs during the crash.

Pagan was charged with first-degree homicide by vehicle, driving under the influence of drugs, reckless driving, driving while license suspended, failure to maintain lane and failure to maintain insurance.

Deputies said Pagan is in the hospital but will be taken into custody once she’s released.

The crash remains under investigation.

