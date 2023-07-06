Grady Memorial needs your to help identify this man who was hit by a tractor-trailer on I-20

ATLANTA — Grady Memorial Hospital officials asked the public to help identify a patient who was hit on the interstate in early June.
Atlanta police said on June 10, around 3:34 a.m., officers received reports of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle on Interstate 20 westbound ramp and Interstate 285 southbound.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
When officers arrived, they found a man who was hit by a tractor-trailer.
The tractor-trailer driver remained on the scene and will not face charges.
GMH officials said the patient is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 194 pounds. He also has a tattoo on his left arm that says “Libra” and another on his upper right arm that is illegible due to his injuries.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Georgia woman sentenced for stealing almost $10M from Amazon
- 2 brothers accused of stealing over $1 million in checks, tampering with post office boxes
- 23 people snuck into vacant million-dollar home to throw ‘House of Freaks’ party, police say
Officials added that the patient is unable to communicate.
Anyone with information about the patient’s identity is asked to contact Grady Social Services Department at 404-616-5331.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2022 Cox Media Group