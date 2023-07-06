Grady Memorial needs your to help identify this man who was hit by a tractor-trailer on I-20

ATLANTA — Grady Memorial Hospital officials asked the public to help identify a patient who was hit on the interstate in early June.

Atlanta police said on June 10, around 3:34 a.m., officers received reports of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle on Interstate 20 westbound ramp and Interstate 285 southbound.

When officers arrived, they found a man who was hit by a tractor-trailer.

The tractor-trailer driver remained on the scene and will not face charges.

GMH officials said the patient is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 194 pounds. He also has a tattoo on his left arm that says “Libra” and another on his upper right arm that is illegible due to his injuries.

Officials added that the patient is unable to communicate.

Anyone with information about the patient’s identity is asked to contact Grady Social Services Department at 404-616-5331.

