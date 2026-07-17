Tiny kitten safely rescued from underside of car

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A tiny kitten found hidden within the underbelly of a car in Forsyth County was rescued through a multi-agency effort and will be adopted once it’s older.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Department said the rescue unfolded on June 29 after a visitor from Nashville discovered the unexpected hitchhiker in her vehicle.

Forsyth County Animal Control and the Forsyth County Fire Department responded to the scene to assist in the kitten’s extraction. The patient rescue operation lasted one hour and 45 minutes, successfully freeing the kitten unharmed.

The visitor from Nashville contacted Forsyth County Animal Control for advice after discovering the kitten as she prepared to drive home.

Deputy Mapes used a jack to elevate the car, making it easier for the rescue team to access the underside of the vehicle. Rescuers then patiently worked to coax the kitten out of its hiding spot.

The kitten was taken to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Pet Adoption and Resource Center after its rescue. It stayed there until it was old enough to be adopted by Deputy Mapes.

The Nashville visitor was touched by the compassion and teamwork shown by everyone involved in the rescue. She later sent a heartfelt thank-you letter to the individuals who assisted.

The public is invited to submit name suggestions for the kitten on the social media post discussing the rescue.

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