This county saw the highest rate of growth across metro Atlanta over the past year

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The metro Atlanta area gained approximately 64,000 new residents over the past year, with Forsyth and Cherokee counties leading the growth at a rate of 2.4%.

Forsyth County, in particular, saw an increase of 6,700 people, bringing its population to over 282,000.

This growth rate is significantly higher than the region’s overall growth rate of 1.2%, highlighting the county’s appeal.

Forsyth County is known for its low property taxes and family-friendly atmosphere, which are significant draws for new residents.

Michael Fox, a resident who recently moved back to Forsyth County from Los Angeles, appreciates the area’s blend of rural and urban environments.

“Wanted always to come back here and be around the grandkids. And Forsyth County was the place we wanted to be,” Fox said.

Fox commutes daily to his job at Lockheed-Martin in Marietta and enjoys the county’s youthful energy.

“It’s growing right. We really wanted to be around kind of a growing community. It’s really easy access to a lot of things around here,” he added.

The county has more land available for development compared to areas closer to the urban core, which contributes to its rapid growth.

Russell Brown noted the unique character of Forsyth County.

“On the northern end of the county, it still feels very rural, so there’s definitely a ying and a yang kind of situation going on here,” Brown said.

As Forsyth County continues to grow, local leaders are taking measures to manage the influx of new residents while maintaining the area’s appeal.

The combination of safety, good schools, and available land makes it an attractive destination for families and individuals alike.

