State lawmaker wants to name Forsyth County mountain in honor of Pres. Trump

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A landmark in Forsyth County has been known as Sawnee Mountain for many generations, but a state lawmaker wants to change the name to Trump Mountain.

State representative David Clark, R-Buford, has submitted a House resolution for state and local authorities to consider renaming Sawnee Mountain “to recognize the historic significance of President Donald J. Trump’s leadership and legacy and to commemorate the Trump Town Hall held in Forsyth County during the 2024 presidential campaign.”

The mountain is named for a local Cherokee leader named Sawnee who was forcibly moved to Oklahoma in the Trail of Tears. He was known to work with early settlers of Forsyth County to build their homes.

Clark sent a statement to Channel 2 Action News about his proposal.

“I’ve noticed that naming things only really becomes an issue when it is Conservatives doing the naming,” he said. “Change Fort Benning’s name? Fine. Tear down a statue of Abraham Lincoln? No problem. Trump Derangement Syndrome is definitely real.”

Two other state lawmakers representing Forsyth County voiced their disapproval of the idea on social media.

“Sawnee Mountain is part of our history and identity,” said Rep. Brent Cox, a Republican who represents the Sawnee Mountain area.

Rep. Carter Barrett, a Republican, said many things will be named for President Trump.

“But this is not a good one,” he said. “Sawnee Mountain is going to remain Sawnee Mountain.”

The Forsyth County manager, David McKee, also took to social media with a response to the proposed name change.

“Forsyth County leadership was not included in any discussions regarding this resolution from Rep. Clark and would have opposed the motion had it been presented,” he said.

Mieshah Davis, who lives in a neighborhood next to the mountain, called it nothing more than a gimmick.

“I think it’s silly and I think it’s all performative and I think a lot of people are doing things like this because Trump is constantly asking for accolades,” she said.

Mary Lewis lives in the same neighborhood and hikes the mountain regularly. She’s a supporter of President Trump, but said renaming the local landmark in his honor is a stretch.

“I just think history is history,” he said. “I don’t think we should rename anything. I don’t think anything in history should be changed. It happened and I think it should stay that way.”

