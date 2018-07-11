Some people say construction along Ga. 400 is trashing their community

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - Some local homeowners say they want their peace back and that noise from a bridge project has become unbearable.
Neighbors say the noise is not the only problem from the construction along Georgia 400.
GDOT will put up a retaining wall, but the people who live in the area say the problems really started when GDOT took down trees.
Residents tell Channel 2 Action News they were huge trees that kept the noise from Georgia Highway 369 away.
GDOT is replacing Browns Bridge along the Forsyth/Hall county line.
A retaining wall will go up down the street.
It is all in an effort to eventually widen the highway.
GDOT says the Browns Bridge project should be finished by April of 2020.
