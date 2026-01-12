Sheriff’s office volunteer killed in line of duty honored with intersection dedication

CUMMING, Ga. — Community members joined the family of a sheriff’s office volunteer killed in the line of duty to dedicate an intersection in his memory on Monday.

Sgt. Rob Muth, a retired law enforcement officer, was directing traffic as a volunteer for the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office during the Cumming Christmas Parade Dec. 13 when a vehicle hit him. He died of his injuries Dec. 14.

Cumming dedicated the intersection of Castleberry and Buford Dam roads the “Sergeant Rob Muth Memorial Intersection.”

On hand for the sign presentation alongside members of Muth’s family were Mayor Troy Brumbalow, City Council members Christopher Light, Joey Cochran, Jason Evans, Susie Charles-Carr and Chad Crane, Sheriff Ron Freeman, Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Citizens Emergency Response Team volunteers, Cumming Police Department officers, Forsyth County Fire Department Chief Barry Head and firefighters.

Muth was described as “a lifelong public servant,” having retired from the Boca Raton, Florida, Police Dept. after 21 years of service. He served the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office as a Bluecoat Security Officer for two years, as a volunteer with the sheriff’s office Citizens Helping in Policing Unit and, most recently, with Citizens Emergency Response Team.

The driver involved in the collision with Muth, Ronnie Jake Kirby, 68, was charged with four misdemeanors.

©2026 Cox Media Group