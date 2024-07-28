‘Sexually dangerous predator’ accused of possessing, distributing child porn in Forsyth County

CUMMING, Ga. — A cyber tip led to the arrest of a Forsyth County man.

In May, Forsyth County officials began investigating cyber tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children involving Keith Matthew Wolf.

Wolf, a registered sex offender was classified as a sexually dangerous predator.

Deputies conducted a search warrant at Wolf’s home on Providence Lane in Cumming, GA, and did a forensics examination on his digital devices.

According to Forsyth authorities, evidence showed that the suspect was involved with multiple counts of distributing and possessing child pornography.

He was booked into the Forsyth County Jail and faces an additional charge of probation violation.

He is being held on no bond.

