Retaining wall that collapsed two years ago is damaged again

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - A retaining wall that collapsed after a storm and shut down a road at a busy Forsyth County shopping center for over a year has been damaged again.
This time, a car wreck took out paver bricks all over the place. Locals told Channel 2's Berndt Petersen they would normally not consider this a big deal but they say this spot has a terrible track record.
The entrance to the Flynn Crossing Shopping Center was shut down for over a year after a retaining wall collapsed during an April 2017 rainstorm. The county was stuck with a $900,000 bill to repair the entrance to a privately owned strip mall.
"It was awful. Months. A year?" said local resident Cheryl Nakahata.
