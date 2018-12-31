  • Retaining wall that collapsed two years ago is damaged again

    FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - A retaining wall that collapsed after a storm and shut down a road at a busy Forsyth County shopping center for over a year has been damaged again.

    This time, a car wreck took out paver bricks all over the place. Locals told Channel 2's Berndt Petersen they would normally not consider this a big deal but they say this spot has a terrible track record.

    The entrance to the Flynn Crossing Shopping Center was shut down for over a year after a retaining wall collapsed during an April 2017 rainstorm.  The county was stuck with a $900,000 bill to repair the entrance to a privately owned strip mall.

    "It was awful. Months. A year?" said local resident Cheryl Nakahata.

