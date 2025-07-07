More overnight lane closures for Ga. 400 as GDOT preps for express lanes project

Crews will be working on Georgia 400 overnight as the Georgia Department of Transportation prepares for the upcoming express lanes project.

Channel 2 Action News first covered the announcement of the express lanes project last August. The lanes would stretch 16 miles in both directions between the North Springs MARTA station and McFarland Pkwy in Forsyth County.

For the past few months, drivers have seen lane and shoulder closures as GDOT sets the stage for future construction on express lanes.

This week, drivers will see rolling lane closures both southbound and northbound between Abernathy Road to Ga. 141. The closures will be in place from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday July 7 through Saturday July 12.

GDOT Commissioner Russell McMurry said. previously told Channel 2’s Michael Doudna that any closures you see in the area for now are part of its planning stages.

“We see about 270,000 cars a day on SR 400, and we know in the future, that’s going to be 350,000 a day,” McMurry said.

The plan calls for construction to begin as early as August and be completed in 2031.

