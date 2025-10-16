Metro Atlanta sanitation workers end strike, approve new contract with pay raise

CUMMING, Ga. — Sanitation workers in Cumming have voted to end their strike against Republic Services, according to Chuck Stiles with Teamsters Local 728.

Members approved the deal by a 2-to-1 margin. The new three-and-a-half-year contract includes a 17% pay raise and paternity leave.

Stiles noted the importance of safety in the sanitation industry, which is considered the fourth most dangerous in the U.S., and said the agreement helps address health and safety concerns for workers.

Channel 2 Action News and 95.5 WSB Radio have been following the strike since it began in early July.

More than 500 Teamsters walked off the job in Boston, Ottawa, Ill., Lacey, Wash., Stockton, Calif., and Cumming, Ga. A national strike followed, resulting in a work stoppage for over 2,000 sanitation workers across the country.

According to the Teamsters, Republic Services workers across the country have earned raises of up to 46% as well as stronger labor protections and improved work rules.

