Metro Atlanta roadway to honor soldier who died on duty

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners will hold a memorial road dedication ceremony on April 20 at 11 a.m. to honor Spc. Zachary Steele.

A portion of Pilgrim Mill Road will be designated as the “SPC Zachary Evan Steele Memorial Road.” The ceremony will take place at the intersection of Aquatic Circle, Bronze Oak Way and Pilgrim Mill Road.

The dedication pays tribute to Steele, a lifelong Forsyth County resident, who died on July 22, 2025, in a car accident while on active duty.

The county said the memorial road designation serves as a lasting tribute to Steele’s service, sacrifice and the impact he made on his community.

The designated roadway will extend from the intersection of Bronze Oak Way and Aquatic Circle to Pilgrim Lake Drive.

Steele was a graduate of North Forsyth High School. He served in the Georgia Army National Guard.

During his military service, Steele earned numerous accolades. These include the Army Achievement Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, the Overseas Service Medal and the Georgia National Guard Recruiting Ribbon.

Residents and community members are invited to attend the ceremony and join in honoring his life and legacy.

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