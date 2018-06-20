  • Man shot, killed by deputies inside his Forsyth County home

    By: Darryn Moore

    FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - The GBI is at the scene of a deadly deputy-involved shooting.

    Investigators say a man pulled a gun and a deputy shot and killed him.

    It started late last night when a woman called 911 from a house on Carbonne Court in Cumming and then hung up. 

    Three deputies showed up at the house.

    They said they were talking to a female when a man who turned out to be her husband came downstairs with a gun.

    Deputies said they feared for their lives. 

