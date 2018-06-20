Man shot, killed by deputies inside his Forsyth County home

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - The GBI is at the scene of a deadly deputy-involved shooting.
Investigators say a man pulled a gun and a deputy shot and killed him.
We’re at the scene talking to investigators about what happened for live updates on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
It started late last night when a woman called 911 from a house on Carbonne Court in Cumming and then hung up.
Three deputies showed up at the house.
They said they were talking to a female when a man who turned out to be her husband came downstairs with a gun.
Deputies said they feared for their lives.
